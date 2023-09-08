HEDD Audio Unveils HEDDphone Two

HEDD Audio has announced its appropriately named HEDDphone Two, intended for use by mastering engineers, mix engineers, producers and others.

Berlin, Germany (September 8, 2023)—HEDD Audio has announced its successor to the original HEDDphone One with the arrival of the new, appropriately named HEDDphone Two, intended for use by mastering engineers, mix engineers, producers and audiophiles.

The new hand-built HEDDphone sports a folded Kapton diaphragm more than three times larger than traditional dynamic, planar or electrostatic driver designs, which the company says allow the headphones to offer subtle transients. The company’s aim is to create a speaker-like, evenly balanced soundstage, so that users can use the headphones for long listening periods with little fatigue.

Developed over nearly four years, the new headphones required reconstructing the driver from scratch, opting to use lightweight materials like carbon fiber and magnesium to achieve a 25% weight reduction. An all-new mechanical design was developed as well to make the product more compact and durable; with that in mind, the HEDDphone Two comes with an extended 5-year warranty.

The HEDDphone Two A also has a patent-pending new headband (HEDDband) designed to provide a comfortable experience. It features a smart strap system, allowing parameters like height, width, curvature and even the clamping pressure to be tweaked to the user’s individual head shape and taste.

The new headphones come with a carrying case as well as additional balanced/unbalanced cables, and a spare set of ear pads.

HEDDphone TWO will be available in late September (North America) and from mid to late October (Rest of the world). The MSRP is 1999€ (roughly $2,141).