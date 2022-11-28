Heritage Audio Tubesessor Optical Tube Compressor Debuts

Heritage Audio has introduced the new Tubesessor, a modern-day take on the traditional optical tube compressor.

Madrid, Spain (November 28, 2022)—Heritage Audio has introduced the new Tubesessor, a modern-day take on the traditional optical tube compressor designed for heavy-duty use.

The 3U-rackmount Tubesessor sports a unique design that is manufactured in the EU with high-end components and custom transformers at the input and output stages, as well as NOS tubes operating at an extremely high internal voltage with the aim of providing clarity, depth, and headroom.

Tubesessor offers a tube saturation section, with settings ranging from Classic (no saturation at all) through to Hot (angry-sounding tone), with self-explanatory Mild and Medium switchable in-between. According to the company, it works in tandem with the custom output transformer to produce the right harmonic content.

The unit also features an SC Filter section to widen the scope of control, with five internal side-chain settings available. The first two settings (80 and 160) ensure that the compressor is not being overpowered by lower frequencies, while the next three (1K, 3K and 5K) are frequency-specific. Continuously adjustable attack and release controls are available when the Attack/Release Select mode is set to Manual or in combination with fixed settings when set to Fix/Manual.

The unit has a large VU meter makes for monitoring IN (input), GR (gain reduction), and Out (output), providing a clear reading of what is happening. Other front panel-positioned features include Gain (up to +30 dB of makeup gain); Ratio (continuously variable from 2:1 to 10:1); LINK (stereo operation); and Bypass (true bypass of the circuitry). The rear panel allows users to replace the NOS Raytheon CK5755 (double triode) and Psvane 12BH7A (double triode) tubes if needed without having to open the unit.

The Tubesessor is shipping, priced at $2,499.00 USD, with U.S. distribution being handled via RAD Distribution.