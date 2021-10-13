IK Multimedia, Tascam Team for T-RackS Tape Collection

Santa Fe Springs, CA (October 13, 2021)—Working in collaboration with TASCAM, IK Multimedia has introduced its latest offering for mixing and mastering—the T-RackS TASCAM Tape Collection.

Developed with IK’s modeling technology, the new bundle emulates TASCAM analog recording systems known for their tone and other audible hallmarks, with the aim of allowing users to add warmth and analog characteristics into today’s digital recordings.

The TASCAM Tape Collection includes the TEAC A-6100 MKII, an upgraded version of the original mastering recorder first released in 1973; the TEAC A-3340S, released in the early ’70s and used for song demos and albums by noted rock bands of the era; the TASCAM 388, released in 1985, combining an 8-channel mixing console and an 8-track tape machine in one; and the cassette-tape-based TASCAM Porta One MiniStudio from 1984.

For the project, TASCAM selected the specific unit of each model, each fully rebuilt and calibrated, and TASCAM additionally provided information about the analog tape the systems were biased for.

Each TASCAM tape machine module offers common controls such as input and output levels, selectable input and reproduction audio paths, and a selection of recommended and classic tape formulations, each with its own unique sonic character. A physically modeled alignment section lets users go beyond the regular audio alignment of the machines to experiment with the effect of different bias levels, recording levels to tape, and recording and playback EQs.

Additionally, the Transport Modeling function reproduces small inaccuracies of the tape position in front of the head, while True Stereo operation provides a recreation of the stereo image effect produced by subtle differences that inevitably exist between the left and right channels on an analog machine.

The T-RackS TASCAM Tape Collection is available both as a stand-alone AAX, VST2/3 and Audio Units plug-in, or inside the T-RackS 5 shell. The Collection is available for purchase from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide at a limited-time introductory price of $129.99, while the four included individual TASCAM tape machines can also be purchased separately for an introductory price of $79.99.