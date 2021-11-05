IK Multimedia T-RackS FAME Studio Reverb Debuts

Muscle Shoals, AL (November 5, 2021)—If you can’t get to FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals to get that classic swampy vibe on your tracks, now you can bring FAME Studios to you in the form of the IK Multimedia FAME Studio Reverb for T-RackS plug-in.

Acts from all over the world have traveled to Muscle Shoals to record at FAME, and classics by Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Etta James and more all soaked up the unique vibe in its walls. Those spaces, then, are the focus on the T-RackS FAME Studio Reverb, which emulates a total of nine spaces, with two live rooms, five iso booths, an EMT plate reverb and FAME’s newly-restored echo chamber, plus Modern and Vintage modes for each, giving users a full suite of reverb effects in a single plug-in.

As part of creating the plug-in, IK actually helped FAME’s Rodney Hall restore one of the studio’s original echo chambers. Long out of use, the newly restored chamber is equipped just as it was in the ’60s and is also replicated in the plug-in.

According to IK, the company worked with FAME to replicate typical mic placement used to record classic sides at the facility, additionally taking into account where performers were positioned in the rooms as well. Users can select which instrument they’re processing and the plug-in will reposition both the microphones and source in the room to the prime positions.

The plug-in aims to capture each studio’s sonic signature—Studio A boasts a Neve 8232 console, while Studio B, recently renovated and restored by Rodney and Grammy Award-winning producer Glenn Rosenstein, offers an SSL 6056 E formerly used by Stevie Ray Vaughan on his most successful albums. For a more vintage sound, users can switch either studio to use FAME’s original Universal Audio 610 console, hand-built for FAME, to precisely capture the vibes of FAME’s earliest decades.

Due out later this month, T-RackS FAME Studio Reverb is available for pre-order online for an introductory price of $129.99.