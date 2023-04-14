IK Multimedia Axe I/O ONE Audio Interface Debuts

IK Multimedia has entered the interface race with Axe I/O ONE, an interface designed for guitar and bass players.

Anaheim, CA (April 14, 2023)—IK Multimedia has entered the interface race with Axe I/O ONE, an interface designed for guitar and bass players.

Axe I/O ONE features IK’s exclusive Z-Tone impedance control, JFET input for warm sound, dedicated Amp Out for practicing or reamping, pickup selector, external volume/wah pedal or switch controller inputs, and includes AmpliTube and TONEX software with access to thousands of presets, amp and pedal rig tones on ToneNET.

Axe I/O One’s Z-Tone input circuit allows users to dial in a tone for recording by changing the impedance of the guitar input to go from a tighter/sharper tone to a thicker/bolder tone on the same instrument.

The Class A JFET input buffer adds the midrange focus, while an active/passive pickup selector allows precise input settings at the flip of a switch while, unique to Axe I/O family, the One features external controller inputs to connect switches or volume pedals to control the included software hands-free.

The Amp Out allows players to connect directly to a guitar amplifier or a guitar rig, o it can be used for reamping, the technique of recording a dry guitar signal and using external gear for processing, or even to capture one’s own real rig and turn it into a plug-in using the included artificial intelligence software.

With both AmpliTube 5 SE and TONEX SE included, users have instant access to a library of of gear models and presets to record and play right out of the box.

Axe I/O ONE is shipping now and available worldwide for $129.99, including AmpliTube 5 SE, TONEX SE and Ableton Live Lite.