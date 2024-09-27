IK Multimedia Whites Out iLoud MTM MKII Studio Monitors

Modena, Italy (September 27, 2024)—Following the introduction of its iLoud MTM MKII studio monitor line in May, IK Multimedia has now made them available in white for the same pricing.

As with the original version in black, the iLoud MTM MKII monitors are offered in three formats—single speakers, pairs and an 11-speaker immersive bundle—and feature updated drivers, improved power efficiency, more onboard processing and DSP, and built-in ARC room correction, while keeping the same footprint as the original MTMs.

The MTM MKII monitors are based around two 3.5″ woofers and a single 1″ back-chamber loaded tweeter with drivers updated in an effort to provide users with more volume, low end, clarity and mid-range articulation. According to IK Multimedia, the result is that users will be able to create more balanced mixes while encountering less ear fatigue in the process. The speakers’ frequency response for the monitors is now at 48 Hz to 28 kHz ± 2dB compared to 50 Hz to 24 kHz ± 2 dB on the original iLoud MTMs.

IK Multimedia ARC System For Studio Sound Correction Debuts

The speakers now sport a 36 Hz bass extension (-10 dB) and higher SPL levels. Meanwhile, the new MTM MKIIs have a tighter vertical dispersion and a wider horizontal dispersion, with the aim of creating a larger ‘sweet spot’ for listeners while reducing room reflections from above and below. Aiding in that is an updated ARC auto-calibration process and analysis. Connecting the provided ARC MEMS microphone (included free with any iLoud MTM MKII pair or immersive bundle) to each speaker’s mic input, users can tune their speakers to a room in a few minutes.

While the speakers can be controlled via the back panel, users can also dive into the accompanying X-Monitor software, which can emulate the sound and phase response of more than 20 other studio monitor brands

The various iLoud MTM MKII offerings run $399 for a single speaker without the ARC Mems microphone; $799 for a pair with the mic; and $3,999 for the 11-speaker immersive bundle, again with the mic included.