IK Multimedia Launches iLoud Sub

IK’s new iLoud Sub is a compact subwoofer designed to team with any 3- to 7-inch studio monitors.

New York, NY (November 20, 2025)—Intended for those working in tight spaces, IK Multimedia’s new iLoud Sub is a compact studio monitor subwoofer intended to provide big sound from a small footprint.

Making use of the company’s ARC X Correction technology, the iLoud Sub automatically calibrates itself and any connected 3-inch to 7-inch nearfield monitors to the room (not just iLouds), regardless of brand, aiming to deliver balanced sound across the audio spectrum, providing low-end extension down to 25 Hz.

The iLoud Sub sports ARC’s algorithm that analyzes the acoustic environment and calibrates the main monitors, regardless of the make and model of the left and right speakers. The sub itself has a 6.5-inch high-performance aluminum driver and dual 6.5-inch passive radiators for extended bass. It features 200 W peak power amplification, helping it provide low-frequency response down to 25 Hz.

Able to be used both wired or wireless to accommodate users’ workflows, the iLoud Sub can handle Bluetooth streaming but also has XLR + RCA analog inputs and outputs, as well as USB digital audio

input.

Shipping in December, iLoud Sub is available for preorder at $599.99, which includes ARC X control software and plug-in, and an ARC Measurement microphone.