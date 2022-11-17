iZotope Audiolens Aids Track Referencing

Boston, MA (November 17, 2022)—Reference tracks are a part of life for many engineers, providing context and insight into what’s required for the work at hand. Nonetheless, making comparisons isn’t always a walk in the park, so iZotope has released Audiolens, a new desktop app that aims to simplify track referencing by collecting and analyzing reference track data directly from any streaming platform or audio source without the need for downloading media files or arranging audio routing setups.

Reference tracks offer a representation of the desired end-result of a track and are a crucial part of achieving the perfect mix or master. Audiolens aims to streamline the referencing process, assisting engineers that are looking to find balance on a final master for a client and producers that want to make sure their song will stack up on a playlist.

The new app gathers information on key sonic characteristics such as tone, dynamics and width, and saves the analysis as a reference track to help users quickly visualize and compare how their own mixes and masters stack up their chosen references.

Audiolens can then integrate with the AI-powered Assistants of iZotope plug-ins Ozone 10 and Neutron 4, automatically populating saved referenced targets to the Target Libraries where characteristics can be matched. Further adjustments are able to be dialed in using the Assistant Views.

References can also be saved to the Audiolens Target Library to build a personal catalog of reference track data. Saved references can be named and organized to help users quickly find the sounds they want to match and compare tonal balance profiles with ease. The Target Library communicates with Ozone 10 and Neutron 4, automatically populating references to those plug-ins if they are owned.

Audiolens is available to download for free from the iZotope website as of November 9, 2022 and for $99 USD from November 22, 2022.