JZ Microphones Launches MU-1 Hybrid Ribbon/Condenser Mic

JZ Microphones' latest offering is the MU-1, which features a ribbon element and a large-diaphragm condenser capsule in the same mic body.

Riga, Latvia (May 27, 2026)—JZ Mics’ MU-1 is the company’s latest microphone—though it’s tempting to say microphones, as it features both a ribbon element and a large-diaphragm condenser capsule, side-by-side, inside the same mic body.

Designed by Grammy Award-winning producer/engineer Marc Urselli (U2, Nick Cave, Foo Fighters, Lou Reed, Elton John, John Zorn), the MU-1 allows users to pair a ribbon and a condenser on the same source with identical phase alignment, level matching, and positioning.

A single 5-pin XLR carries both signals, splitting the signal via the included breakout Y-cable into two standard 3-pin XLRs. Users can record either capsule alone, or both on separate channels, allowing for the results to blended as required.

The condenser section is built around the JZ Golden Drop cardioid capsule from JZ’s Black Hole series, making use of a transformerless signal path. The ribbon uses a premium 1.2 µm foil motor with custom transformer, reportedly chosen for higher sensitivity and finer detail.

Sporting an active design (48V phantom power to both elements), the ribbon and capsule are encased in a solid all-metal body. The mic, handcrafted in Latvia, comes with a shockmount, wooden box, breakout cable and ownership certificate.

The MU-1 is available as a presale unit ($1,999) and is expected to ship in August 2026.