Tech Spotlight: New Microphones, Studio And Live – Part 3

From the May, 2026 issue of Mix Magazine, it's our in-depth Tech Spotlight on new microphones that are intended for studio and live use. Dive in and discover your next favorite mic!

The May, 2026 issue of Mix Magazine features an in-depth Tech Spotlight on New Microphones that are intended for studio and live use, highlighting major releases from well established, go-to brands, boutique microphone manufacturers and up-and-comers. To give all the offerings proper space, we’re breaking it out across multiple parts—dive in and discover your next favorite microphone. Don’t Miss Part One and Part Two!

LEWITT MTP 5 LIVE VOCAL MIC

The Lewitt MTP 5 live vocal mic uses a tailored dynamic capsule and is designed to deliver high-end response and help a vocal stand out in a mix without harsh sibilance.

Making use of an efficient cardioid polar pattern, Lewitt reports it has optimized the off-axis frequency response of the MTP 5 specifically to suppress high frequency content from other loud stage instruments.

To ensure MTP 5 will withstand mic drops and rough touring wear, the mesh, grille and body are made from full-metal materials. The metal ring that surrounds the grille is intended as a natural barrier for artists who tend to cup the mic. To minimize handling noise, the capsule is rubber-suspended, and the integrated windscreen is washable to keep the microphone hygienic as well.

NEUMANN M 50 V TUBE

The Neumann M 50 V is a new reissue of the legendary M 50, which was introduced in 1951 and became a workhorse for orchestral recording. It was instrumental in the development of the Decca Tree technique, thanks to its unique polar pattern and transient response. The new M 50 V brings this technology into the modern era and includes what Neumann reports are subtle improvements intended to aid contemporary workflows.

Neumann preserved the original acoustical concept, including the small diaphragm omni capsule mounted in a 40 mm sphere, while introducing a titanium diaphragm for improved stability and longevity, aiming to retain the imaging and bass response of the original microphone.

The M 50 V combines the original circuit design with a specially selected low-noise subminiature tube and an RF-proof connector to combat interference in today’s environments. The included NM V power supply automatically adapts to local mains voltage and supports both the new M 50 V and historical M 50 microphones.

The Peluso P-24, launched at NAMM 2025, is the result of a two-year collaboration to design and build a large-diaphragm, stereo microphone that closely follows the design philosophies of AKG’s C-24, using two gold, edge-terminated, dual-diaphragm 32 mm P-CK-12 capsules that are historically accurate and interchangeable with the vintage AKG CK-12 brass capsule.

Like the AKG C-24, the two capsule assemblies are positioned one above the other. The upper capsule can be rotated in 15-degree increments up to 180-degrees relative to the fixed, bottom capsule assembly. The power supply has a pair of nine-position switches for selecting individual polar patterns for the upper and lower capsules, making any stereo microphone technique possible—a mid/side using a front-facing cardioid and a sidefacing figure-of-eight, an X-Y coincident pair using the two cardioids set to any angle, or as a Blumlein pair using two crossed figure-of-8 patterns.

SANKEN COMPACT MICROPHONES

At NAMM 2026, Sanken Chromatic Microphones introduced two new compact microphones: the CUP-X1 2.3-inch pencil mic and the 3-inch CU-M2M low proximity cardioid mic. The CUP-X1 is an ultra-small cardioid microphone that incorporates the advanced capsule technology of the CUX-100K wide-range professional microphone.

The CUP-X1 is designed for professional music and vocal recordings where performance is essential and size matters.

The CU-M2M is a compact 3-inch, high sensitivity, high SPL, low-proximity cardioid mic featuring a cardioid pattern. The CUM2M is designed for both music recording and voice recording and is designed to deliver excellent performance from a small, easily maneuvered microphone.