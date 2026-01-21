Shure Launches KMS Condenser Line at NAMM

Los Angeles, CA (January 21, 2026)—Holding a special event at The Village studios in Los Angeles last night in advance of the NAMM Show, Shure introduced multiple new products, including its KSM condenser microphone series.

The KSM Condenser line centers around the KSM32C, KSM40C, and KSM44MP models, providing circuitry upgrades from previous models, numerous capsule options and a variety of accessories. Designed for capturing vocals, instruments, ensembles and more, the mics are housed in all-metal encasings yet are surprisingly lightweight. All of the models come with shock mounts and curved magnetic pop filters

Intended for vocals, instruments, drum overheads and ensemble work, the KSM32C ($659) is a large diaphragm condenser mic sporting a ¾” capsule designed to provide notable off-axis rejection; Shure notes that it also features the flattest voicing in the KSM line.

Taking things further is the KSM40C ($879) is a versatile, large diaphragm condenser with a 1” capsule, allowing it to capture more low-end, thus making it appropriate for upright bass, guitar amps, kick drums and the like. Featuring a uniform cardioid polar pattern, the microphone has low self-noise.

Lastly, the KSM44MP ($1,099) is a multi-pattern microphone built around a dual-diaphragm design. The mic’s selectable polar patterns include Cardioid, Omnidirectional and Bidirectional, making it appropriate for vocals, pianos, stereo techniques, distant miking, and ensembles. Shure notes that a proprietary backplate design is employed to control diaphragm behavior and eliminate sharp resonances.