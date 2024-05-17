Lauten Audio Announces Tom Mic

San Jose, Calif.—Lauten Audio has launched the new Tom Mic—the world’s first large-diaphragm FET condenser microphone built explicitly for use on tom drums.

Tom Mic has a tailored frequency response attuned to toms and utilizes Lauten Audio’s newly designed Supercardioid capsule and powerful dual-bias circuitry, providing up to 28dB of off-axis rejection. The result is crisp, high-definition sounds with minimal cymbal bleed for professional, mix-ready sounds on the stage and in the studio.

The microphone is carefully tuned to elevate the key frequencies for tom drums and provide maximum impact, dynamics, and tone with minimal EQing. Tom Mic’s bleed-blocking head design and dual-bias circuitry ensure minimal cymbal bleed, which results in pure, high-definition sonics that perfectly fit in the mix.

For added sonic flexibility, Tom Mic also includes a pair of Lauten’s innovative high and low-cut filter switches enabling users to musically rebalance the attack and body of any tom at the flip of a switch.

“Being a fly on the wall during studio sessions, we learned that big, large diaphragm condenser microphones on Toms are a recording engineer’s dream,” explains Lauten Audio Founder Brian Loudenslager. “Typically, though, they are limited to rooms in the studio with amazing acoustics and are unusable live due to bleed and the fact that they would get in the way of performing. We’ve made that dream possible in any situation. Tom Mic has that sound without the footprint or bleed. The most common feedback is that they’re so easy and forgiving to get a good tom sound without any processing.”

Tom Mic’s compact size and flexible mounting options make it easy to fit on even the most crowded drum kits. Its newly designed capsule is hand-tuned and vibration-resistant to provide excellent tone while minimizing overtones from neighboring drums. Its solid brass headframe and mildew-resistant dust filter protect Tom Mic from stick hits, dust, and debris for a lifetime of road and studio duty.

SPECS

Type: Side-address pressure gradient FET condenser

Capsule: 32mm

Polar Patterns: Super-Cardioid

Freq. Response: 20Hz-20KHz

High Pass Filter: Flat / 80Hz / 140Hz

Low Pass Filter: Flat / 5kHz / 12kHz

Dynamic Range: 135dB minimum

SPL Handling: >135DB (0.5%THD@1000Hz)

Impedance: >150 ohms

Self-noise level: < 15dB-A

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 79dB

Sensitivity: -58.0dBV/Pa (0dB=1V/Pa 1KHz)

Connector: 3-pin XLR

Power: Requires 48v Phantom Power

Dimensions: 127 x 60mm (mic only) 131 x 106mm (with mount)

Weight: 348g (mic only) 450g (with mount)

IN THE BOX