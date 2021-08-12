Lectrosonics Launches IFBlue Brand, Debuts First Products

Lectrosonics has introduced a new brand, IFBlue, which it characterizes as a “value-priced brand.”

Rio Rancho, NM ( August 12, 2021)—Lectrosonics has introduced a new brand, IFBlue, which it characterizes as a “value-priced brand.” IFBlue’s debut products include IFB (Interruptible Foldback) receiver packs and associated dock charging systems.

The new IFBlue receivers are compatible with Lectrosonics IFBT4 transmitters, or any Lectrosonics Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters operating in IFB compatibility mode, allowing existing Lectrosonics customers to augment existing IFB systems with the line.

The new IFBlue IFB receiver offers 10 presets, programmable from the backlit LCD front panel. Five tuning ranges are available for the new IFBR1C receivers: the VHF version covers 174-216 MHz, the A1 (470-537 MHz), B1 (537-614 MHz) and C1 (614-692 MHz) versions cover the UHF TV frequencies for most countries, and the 941 MHz Band version covers the North American license-only 941-960 MHz range. Future firmware updates can be installed in the IFBlue receivers in the field via the USB jack located behind the battery door. The IFBlue receivers have an integrated, spring-loaded belt clip.

The unit can use either disposable AA or rechargeable NiMh AA batteries, with 10 hours for AA alkalines, 12+ hours for NiMh rechargeables, and 20+ hours for lithium disposables.

The IFBlue companion dock charging system, the CHSIFBR1C, is capable of charging up to four receivers when using NiMh rechargeable batteries. The charging dock units can be mechanically linked for organization on the mounting surface.

The IFBlue receiver packs and charging station will be available in Q3, 2021. MSRP for the IFBR1C receiver pack is $499, and the CHSIFBR1C charging dock is $299, including power supply and AC cord.