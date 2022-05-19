Lectrosonics 941 MHz Variant Digital Receiver Debuts

Rio Rancho, NM (May 19, 2022)—Lectrosonics has unveiled a new 941 MHz band variant of its DCR822 digital, dual-channel portable receiver. Compatible with all the current Lectrosonics mono and stereo digital transmitters, it provides two independent receiver channels and is backward compatible any Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters made in the past 20 years.

The DCR822-941 tunes across 19 MHz from 941.100 to 959.825 MHz and offers 750 frequency choices. Settings can be made from the front panel with tactile buttons and the LCD interface. An RF spectrum analyzer and SmartTune are built into the receiver to deal with interference problems, and matching transmitters is handled with 2-way IR sync. The new receiver includes a USB jack on the back panel for connectivity with the Lectrosonics Wireless Designer software for frequency coordination and RF system monitoring.

The receiver is also equipped with a microSD card slot for data transfer such as firmware updates and frequency group information. The machined aluminum housing and panels are surfaced with a hard-anodized finish with laser etched markings. Audio outputs are via two locking TA3M connectors, with either analog mic/line level or AES3 digital outputs selectable in the menu.

In addition to the data transfer capability via the microSD card slot, the DCR822 can record audio channels directly from the receivers onto the card in .wav (BWF) file format at 24 bits/48 kHz for compatibility with any audio or video editing software. The receiver also incorporates AES 256-CTR mode encryption, with four different encryption key policies available.