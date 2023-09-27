Telos Alliance Debuts New Quasar, Jünger Audio Products

Cleveland, Ohio (September 27, 2023)—Telos Alliance has announced new products and software updates for its Quasar family of AoIP mixing consoles.

Quasar Engine RPS, building on the company’s Quasar Engine platform, brings many of the features and functions normally managed within the surface to the engine itself, using browser-based Quasar Soft UI and Quasar Cast to create a standalone mixer without the need for a physical surface. Quasar Engine RPS is intended for any application where a traditional console is unnecessary or impractical, such as small studios and backup facilities, or as a lower-cost backup to the main hardware console, according to Telos. Existing Quasar Engines can be field upgraded using the RPS upgrade kit.

Telos has also unveiled its Quasar SmartKey Module, a two-channel-wide surface module for Quasar XR and SR control surfaces. Any function created in Axia Pathfinder Core PRO can be assigned to any SmartKey, providing users with customization options. Each module is available in a 6-, 12-, 18- or 24-button layout. Up to three 6-, 12- or 18-button modules can be daisy-chained together. SmartKey Modules can be ordered with new Quasar consoles or purchased separately and field-installed for existing installations.

The V3.0 software update for Axia Quasar engines and surfaces offers significant performance and feature improvements to the XR and SR consoles, Telos says. Extended AES67 functionality brings full compliance to all engine inputs, outputs, and monitoring sections and adds PTP synchronization.

Enhanced DSP processing, including filters, dynamics processing, and True Peak limiting, have been added to Program 1-4, Record and Phone busses, while each input channel gains a dedicated low-latency peak limiter. Each input channel now has the flexibility of a variable position Insert Sends, allowing users to choose from pre-fader/pre-processing for inserting external effects and processing, pre-fader/post-processing, or post-fader to direct output feeds to codecs or custom mix-minuses. Insert Returns also get variable position options on each channel. VMIX instances now offer phase and pan controls for each of their five inputs.

The V3.0 engine and surface software update will be a free upgrade for current Quasar XR and SR customers and will be available in mid-October 2023.

Telos has also announced new features for the Jünger Audio flexAI processing platform, which includes both the company’s AIXpressor and flexAIserver products. flexAI now has a new routing system allowing independent sources, destinations and presets to be assigned to individual processing sections. AIXpressor and flexAIserver users can now store and recall unique routing configurations for one functional block or program path independent of other routing profiles, and control signal routing at a more granular level.

Additionally, the flexAI platform will soon offer MPEG-H authoring. Featuring both MPEG-H authoring and immersive monitoring with simultaneous rendering of various loudspeaker layouts for traditional distribution channels, the flexAI platform will offer a feature set for combined Next Generation and traditional broadcast applications. MPEG-H authoring will be a licensed option available with a system software update in Q4 2023.