Lewitt Limited-Edition Mic Raises Funds for Rainforest Preservation

Lewitt has introduced the LCT 440 Pure - VIDA limited edition microphone to help preserve the rainforest in Costa Rica.

Austria (November 2, 2023)—Austrian audio manufacturer Lewitt has introduced its limited-edition LCT 440 Pure – VIDA edition microphone. A standard LCT 440 Pure mic presented with a green color scheme, is being sold with the aim of supporting efforts to preserve the rainforest in Costa Rica.

The LCT 440 Pure microphone is typically used for recording, podcasts and streaming; some of the proceeds from the new limited edition will go directly to the rainforest preservation effort, but the price will remain the same as compared to the standard model.

In 1991, the charity Rainforest of the Austrians was founded by Michael Schnitzler to protect nature and its biodiversity. Schnitzler is an Austrian ecologist and violinist who has played in the Vienna State Opera and the Vienna Philharmonic, performing concerts worldwide.

Austrian musicians have supported the Rainforest of the Austrians project in Costa Rica for more than 30 years through royalties from their songs, benefit concerts and appeals for donations to preserve nature and atmosphere. Following in their footsteps, Lewitt is contributing to the project by acquiring more than 30,000 square meters of rainforest and placing them under protection.

“We see diversity and sustainability as something worth promoting. Especially as nature lovers, it is nice to be part of an endeavor that dedicates itself to preserving this rainforest treasure,” said Roman Perschon, CEO of Lewitt.