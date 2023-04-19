Roswell Pro Audio Adds Aztec Flagship Mic

Anaheim, CA (April 18, 2023)—Roswell Pro Audio added a new flagship to its roster of boutique condenser microphones at the 2023 NAMM Show: the Roswell Aztec multipattern tube mic.

The mic features a single-triode topology, edge-terminated K251 capsule and custom-wound European T14 transformer. Rather than clone a vintage design, Roswell has reimagined the mic with new features and upgrades, including a high-pass filter switch intended to reduce proximity for close mic placements and a second switch enabling an attenuation pad to increase headroom for high-SPL sources. A control on the power supply provides nine discrete polar patterns.

The mic’s power supply is fully regulated and “excessively filtered.” It includes numerous component upgrades unique to the Aztec: NOS tantalum resistors, a Swiss-made pattern control, and Roswell’s own electrolytic filter capacitors, which were specially designed for audio. The fuse and fuse holder are upgraded to gold-plated German-made parts.

The microphone incorporates what the company describes as “an incredibly transparent NOS military-spec input capacitor” and a copper-foil output capacitor made specifically for this microphone. Both the mic and PSU represent two years’ worth of R&D, during which numerous components were auditioned, or in some cases, custom designed and manufactured.

Roswell ships the Aztec, power supply, shockmount, Gotham/Neutrik XLR7 cable, and AudioQuest IEC power cord (available for US/Canadian NEMA 5-15P outlets, UK/Ireland IEC ‘Type G’ outlets, and EU IEC ‘Type E’ outlets), in an aluminum flight case.