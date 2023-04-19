Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Roswell Pro Audio Adds Aztec Flagship Mic

Roswell Pro Audio introduced a new flagship microphone at the 2023 NAMM Show: the Roswell Aztec multipattern tube mic.

By Mix Staff

The Roswell Pro Audio Aztec multipattern tube mic.
The Roswell Pro Audio Aztec multipattern tube mic.

Anaheim, CA (April 18, 2023)—Roswell Pro Audio added a new flagship to its roster of boutique condenser microphones at the 2023 NAMM Show: the Roswell Aztec multipattern tube mic.

The mic features a single-triode topology, edge-terminated K251 capsule and custom-wound European T14 transformer. Rather than clone a vintage design, Roswell has reimagined the mic with new features and upgrades, including a high-pass filter switch intended to reduce proximity for close mic placements and a second switch enabling an attenuation pad to increase headroom for high-SPL sources. A control on the power supply provides nine discrete polar patterns.

The mic’s power supply is fully regulated and “excessively filtered.” It includes numerous component upgrades unique to the Aztec: NOS tantalum resistors, a Swiss-made pattern control, and Roswell’s own electrolytic filter capacitors, which were specially designed for audio. The fuse and fuse holder are upgraded to gold-plated German-made parts.

Roswell Pro Audio Mini K67x Microphone Launches

The microphone incorporates what the company describes as “an incredibly transparent NOS military-spec input capacitor” and a copper-foil output capacitor made specifically for this microphone. Both the mic and PSU represent two years’ worth of R&D, during which numerous components were auditioned, or in some cases, custom designed and manufactured.

Roswell ships the Aztec, power supply, shockmount, Gotham/Neutrik XLR7 cable, and AudioQuest IEC power cord (available for US/Canadian NEMA 5-15P outlets, UK/Ireland IEC ‘Type G’ outlets, and EU IEC ‘Type E’ outlets), in an aluminum flight case.

Close