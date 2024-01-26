Neumann Adds to Live Sound Offerings at NAMM

Anaheim, CA (January 26, 2024)—While best known for its studio mics, monitors and interfaces, Neumann has a number of microphones meant for the stage, and at NAMM 2024, it added to the count by introducing a number of new live sound products.

Neumann’s new KK 104 U and KK 105 U condenser capsule heads are designed for use on a variety of wireless systems from other manufacturers around the live sound realm, including Sony, Shure, Lectrosonics and MiPro. The capsule head variants KK 104 U (cardioid) and KK 105 U (supercardioid) capsule heads are available in black, silver and also in individual designs (made to order). The well-established Neumann capsule heads for Sennheiser systems will of course remain part of the product range.

Meanwhile, Neumann is also expanding its Miniature Clip Microphone System (MCM) with an omnidirectional capsule as well as goosenecks and cables in various lengths. The omni is the KK 13 omnidirectional capsule, introduced as an alternative to the standard KK 14 cardioid capsule. The sound of the KK 13 is similarly balanced but is said to appear more open than the KK 14 cardioid capsule due to its omnidirectional pickup pattern. In addition, there is no proximity effect. The KK 13 will only be available as a separate item; all MCM instrument sets continue to be supplied with the KK 14 cardioid capsule.

The MCM system is complemented by two new goosenecks—SH 100 and SH 250—which are 50 mm shorter and 100 mm longer respectively than the standard gooseneck SH 150 at 150 mm. The popular MCM 114 set vio/vla for violin and viola will from now on be supplied with the shorter gooseneck SH 100. All other sets will continue to include the standard SH 150 gooseneck.

The various models will ship in February.