Neural DSP’s Mantra Vocal Studio Plug-in Debuts

Helsinki, Finland (July 24, 2025)—Neural DSP has launched Mantra, a vocal studio plug-in aiming to put various tools for shaping vocals—pitch correction, EQ, compression, gating, de-essing, harmonies and effects—together under one interface.

Tracking Mode provides lower latency and light CPU usage for real-time monitoring, while Mixing Mode delivers enhanced quality and detail for final vocal polish.

In the Correction Section, users can find pitch correction (Tune), gating, de-essing and a Sculpt module, which analyzes the voice and mic in real time, then applies a refined tonal curve with the aim of bringing clarity and presence. Meanwhile, in Mixing Mode, Sculpt adds dynamic spectral shaping in an effort to tame harshness and balance a vocal tone like a smart multiband compressor.

Elsewhere, the Multimode Compressor provides three classic flavors—Tube, Stress, and Multi—for musical, aggressive or modern compression. The Multimode Saturation module offers Tape, Tube, and Digital modes to add warmth, drive, or gritty textures.

The Harmonies setting can stack up to eight pitch-shifted voices with natural variation in pitch and timing, allowing users to go from doubling to choral textures. Users can also work with four delay types—Analog, Tape, Stereo and Dual—as well as a variety of reverbs—Hall, Plate and Ambiance—and Chorus, Flanger and Phaser effects, plus a proprietary Doubler.