Ocean Way Audio Unveils Pro3 Reference Monitor

Burbank, CA (July 21, 2021) – Ocean Way Audio has introduced its new Pro3 monitor. The new two-way active monitor system, nicknamed ‘Fat Boy,’ is said to provide a frequency response of 45 Hz to 20 kHz and 110 dB maximum SPL between channels.

With Pro3, Ocean Way Audio is aiming to reach a broader market of engineers, producers and music creators across musical genres. The company aimed to provide imaging with the speakers, and states that between channels, the frequency response of each Pro3 monitor falls within ±0.5 dB of one another, while offering low end way down to 45Hz.

The cabinet design was created in an effort to achieve accurate time alignment by reducing baffle reflections, incorporating materials designed to minimize low frequency resonance. Meanwhile, the HF driver on Pro 3 incorporates a high definition, silk fabric dome design. Elsewhere, the LF driver uses a geometrically reinforced aluminum cone with a vented cast aluminum chassis. The Pro3’s two-way, active design was created to allow the speakers to be placed flexibly within a room and deliver a uniform frequency response.

The Pro3 monitors are currently priced at $2,994/pair and are now shipping.

Ocean Way Audio • www.oceanwayaudio.com