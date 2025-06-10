Ocean Way Audio to Demo AeroWave

Reference monitor manufacturer Ocean Way Audio will host daily demonstrations of its AeroWave live sound technology at InfoComm.

Orlando, FL (June 9, 2025)—Reference monitor manufacturer Ocean Way Audio will host daily demonstrations of its AeroWave live sound technology at InfoComm 2025.

AeroWave was designed exclusively for permanent installations in medium-size venues. Unlike conventional line array solutions adapted from touring productions, AeroWave was developed from the ground up specifically for installation purposes, allowing the prioritization of sound quality as the lead design focus. According to the manufacturer, “This dedicated design philosophy allows AeroWave to deliver spectrally consistent, clear, and accurate sound with even, wideband coverage and superior dynamics across the entire listening area, offering a consistent and natural sound quality experience unmatched by conventional solutions.”

AeroWave leverages proprietary technologies intended to reduce interference between individual transducers, a common issue leading to comb filtering in traditional arrayed systems. With an aim of achiving spectral uniformity and high output, the system is available in AW9045 (90-degree horizontal, 45-degree vertical dispersion) and AW9090 (90 by 90 degrees) formats, simplifying the design process and drive system for integrators.

“We’re excited for people to hear firsthand how it can elevate a live sound experience,” said Rob Impala, VP of pro audio at American Music and Sound. “Live sound reinforcement technology has long sacrificed acoustical performance in favor of portability. AeroWave shows what live sound can be without compromises.”

The company will be offering daily demos at InfoComm in Room W230C.