PK Sound Debuts .dynamics System Control Software

The new PK .dynamics robotic system control software integrates every stage of live sound workflow into an all-encompassing solution.

Calgary, Canada (July 17, 2023)–PK Sound has introduced V1.0 of its PK .dynamics robotic system control software for Windows and macOS. Intended to integrate every stage of live sound workflow into an all-encompassing software solution, .dynamics allows users to create designs and follow through to every step, including adjustments even after a system is flown.

The toolset provided in .dynamics V1.0 includes: the Venue tab, where users create, simulate and prepare the virtual workspace; the System tab, where they discover, identify and match real-world sources with the simulation; Robotics, where the system’s multi-axis coverage is articulated and optimized; Tune, where users apply EQ and adjust system parameters through onboard DSP; Live, where users monitor system performance in real-time; and Status, where they can manage diagnostics and log service notes directly in the loudspeaker modules if needed.

Built on an Electron backbone, PK .dynamics employs HTML5, Sass, and TypeScript and leverages a microservice-based architecture for flexibility and scalability, as well as offering a consistently evolving feature set. This architecture allows .dynamics to drive PK Sound products using the AES70 standard over a Milan-ready AVB network.

Developed with more than 18 months of alpha and beta field testing, .dynamics has been deployed for tours and festivals around the world, including the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, and full North American runs with country star Dierks Bentley and the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu-Tang Clan, Nas and Busta Rhymes.

Jeremy Bridge, CEO and founding partner, noted, “.dynamics frees audio professionals from a rigid, inflexible workflow and gives them the tools to effectively control the soundfield through mechanical optimization for unparalleled performance, flexibility, and safety of deployment in any application.”