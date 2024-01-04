PK Sound Introduces T8 Robotic Line Source System

PK Sound has entered the sub-compact line array world with the introduction of its T8 robotic line source element.

Calgary, Canada (January 4, 2024)—PK Sound has entered the sub-compact line array world with the introduction of its T8 robotic line source element, bringing the company’s remote and real-time multi-axis robotic coverage control to a new range of users and applications in the touring and rental, performance installation, theatrical, worship, nightlife, and corporate event verticals.

The T8 robotic line source element features PK’s patented multi-axis robotics as well as strong output reportedly controlled down to 400 Hz in both the vertical and horizontal planes, with peak SPLs reaching 143.5 dB. The new element can be used in tandem with PK’s accompanying T18 intelligent subwoofer, PK Cell modular touring rack and .dynamics control software.

Integrated inclinometers and network-based Auto-Array via PK .dynamics software enable each T8 module to recognize its position and angle within the system, aiding deployment. Robotic control, onboard DSP and network data are routed through a Neutrik DR Series of IP65-rated connectors for maximum stability.

A pair of vented 8” Tetracoil transducers with custom phase plugs manage low-frequency response while a Dual Ring Radiator coaxial compression driver handles mid and high frequencies. The three-way design is said to provide pattern control of frequencies from 20 kHz down to 400 Hz, helping delineate on-axis and off-axis coverage points. A two-channel VE15 1,400 W Class D amplifier maximizes headroom powers the elements.

T8’s waveguide is robotically manipulated to offer variable symmetric and asymmetric horizontal dispersion in 49 configurations from 60°-120° so users can shape an array’s radial directivity remotely and in real time. This enables the configuration of tapered arrays to meet the coverage requirements of a venue or event, allowing users to focus energy on the audience and away from reflective surfaces or obstacles.

A single field-replaceable module located on the rear of the cabinet contains the 2,700 W Class D amplifier, control electronics, and power supply. DSP and Milan-ready networking are onboard.