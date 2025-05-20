PreSonus, Fender Team Up for Fender Studio DAW

Fender and PreSonus have combined forces to create an entry-level DAW/practice tool aimed at novice recordists and pros on the go.

Hollywood, CA (May 20, 2025)—When Fender acquired PreSonus in late 2021, it was clear that the two would quickly start cross-pollinating, drawing from each brand’s area of expertise to create new products. We got the Fender Telepath Wireless System a few months ago, but now the collaboration is shifting into high gear with today’s debut of Fender Studio, a free multi-platform DAW aimed at both novice recordists and experienced users who just want to capture a usable musical idea without much bother.

Available on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and Linux, Fender Studio is mainly intended for basic recording, guitar practice and jamming. It’s compatible with most audio interfaces on mobile, tablet and desktop devices, so players can record riffs, vocals and so on, as well as make use of on-board Fender amp model emulations.

As might be expected, the software takes some of its design and features from PreSonus’ Studio One Pro software, but hides that technology behind a simple GUI that stays out of a novice user’s way. The software offers one-tap recording, and once it has captured sound, there’s a variety of familiar audio editing tools available, including a compressor, EQ, reverb, delay and vocal effects like De-Tuner, Transformer, Ring Modulator and Vocoder.

Multiple Fender amp and effect models are also on tap, available for recording or just playing. There for the choosing are a ’65 Twin Reverb guitar amp, Rumble 800 v.3 bass amp, five effect pedals and an integrated tuner; users who register for a free Fender Connect account get gifted an additional half-dozen amps and effects. And since one can get lost in all those virtual knobs, they all have optional presets as well.

Helping players practice not only their guitar but also working with audio files, Fender Studio comes with 20 recorded, fully editable Jam Tracks. Each one is a complete multitrack audio session that users can play along with or tear apart to discover how it all the musical parts fit together. The software also includes tools allowing users to transpose, mute, solo, speed up or slow down individual parts.

Fender Studio comes on the heels of the Fender Link I/O compact USB-C audio interface. Created with guitarists in mind, that unit sports 24-bit/96 kHz A/D conversion and a high-impedance input stage intended to react like an amplifier input jack.