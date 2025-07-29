PreSonus Launches StudioLive Series III SE Digital Mixers

PreSonus' new line of StudioLive Series III SE Digital Mixers are intended to fit into both live and studio settings.

Baton Rouge, LA (July 29, 2025)—PreSonus is hoping for good things to come in threes with the introduction of its new line of StudioLive Series III SE Digital Mixers. Debuting with three models—SE 16, SE 24 and SE 32—the desks are intended to fit into both live and recording environments, whether venues, houses of worship, studios or other work sites.

While the different models take their names from the number of faders they offer users, all three models have a number of features in common, such as virtual soundcheck, Milan-certified AVB audio networking, Metro remote access via tablets, and a software suite based around Studio One Pro, Capture and Universal Control.

The StudioLive SE 16 offers 17 motorized faders (16 channel + 1 Main) and 17 XMAX-R remote preamps to match. The 40-channel digital console offers 26 mix buses, integrated recording, advanced audio networking and a complete professional software suite (Studio One Pro, Metro, Capture, QMix-UC and Universal Control). There’s seven State-Space modeled EQ (10 total) and eight compressor (11 total) options available on every input and bus.

Meanwhile, the StudioLive SE 24 sports 25 faders (24 Channel + 1 Main) as well as 33 XMAX-R remote preamps onboard. Internally, it similarly offers 40 channels, 26 mix buses and so on. The largest of the models, the StudioLive SE 32, ups the fader count to 33 (32 Channel + 1 Main).

All offer FlexMixes, allowing users to individually configure Aux, Subgroup and Matrix mixes to create more than 20 distinct routing configurations, in addition to a dedicated stereo main output. Users can patch up to four sources (analog, network, USB and SD card) to any channel, and have the ability to switch between them at the press of a button.

The mixers function as a 64×64 channel bidirectional audio interface, delivering Integrated Recording can be handled via Capture software or the onboard multitrack SD card. As might be expected, StudioLive is fully compatible with PreSonus’ Studio One Pro DAW.

Users with earlier StudioLive SE mixers aren’t left out in the cold by the new models, however; the latest firmware includes every new DSP and audio networking feature addition, as well as 40 updates to bolster performance and stability. A free companion firmware release adds Milan-certified AVB networking for StudioLive Series III ecosystem products (NSB Stage Boxes, EarMix Personal Monitor Mixer and AVB-D16 Dante Bridge).

The StudioLive SE 16 has an MSRP of $1,999.99 USD, while the StudioLive SE 24 runs $2,999.99 and the StudioLive SE 32 will go for $3,499.99.