Fender Telepath Wireless System — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (January 21, 2025)—Operating in the 5.8 GHz band and offering a transmission range of up to 70 feet (line-of-sight), the Telepath Wireless System from Fender is a compact wireless instrument system that can be used with electric guitar or bass.

The Telepath is built into a compact format, with transmitter and receiver each measuring only 2.9 x 1.4 x 0.74 (inches). Specs include a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, dynamic range of 100 dB, and latency measured at 4 milliseconds.

The transmitter is designed to plug directly into the instrument. A 270-degree swivel accommodates a variety of input jack positions (including the recessed output jack employed on a Fender Stratocaster), while the receiver plugs directly into the input of an amplifier or pedalboard.

Each component weighs less than 2 ounces and is powered using internal, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, charged via USB-C 5V port using a dual USB-C cable (included). Full charge is achieved in two hours and yields a run time of approximately eight hours. Multicolor LEDs on the transmitter and receiver show battery charge level and connection/pairing status.

Fender chose the 5.8 GHz band as a means of avoiding the overcrowded 2.4 GHz band used by many wireless systems and Wi-Fi devices.

Auto-pairing technology links the transmitter and receiver within seconds of startup, and Telepath supports up to four simultaneous channels with multi-pairing. The system allows up to three transmitters to be synced to one receiver, enabling transmitters to remain connected to their respective instruments for quick changes.

Built-in cable tone simulation preserves the tonality of the instrument’s pickups, and an active/passive switch on the transmitter optimizes input level for active or passive pickups.

MSRP for the Telepath Wireless System is $199.99.