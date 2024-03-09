Product of the Week: Waves SuperRack LiveBox

Waves recently announced the SuperRack LiveBox, which enables live mixing with VST3 plug-ins from any software manufacturer. Housed in a 2RU chassis, SuperRack LiveBox is a turnkey solution for engineers who want to run VST3 plug-ins natively, combining hardware and software optimized for low latency and reliability while providing easy connection to a mixing console.

SuperRack LiveBox features Dante connectivity and supports 128 channels of Dante I/O, 24-bit, as well as offering MADI connectivity options. The CPU is an Intel Core i7-14700 with 32 GB RAM and a 512 GB hard drive, and supports up to three video screens via rear-panel VGA (x1), HDMI (x1) or DP (x2) ports.

Additional rear-panel features include Dante I/O primary and secondary ports, USB2 (x4), USB3 (x2), PS2 mouse/keyboard, and RJ45 network connection. PC audio line in, line out, and mic in are also provided on the rear panel. Optional, onboard dual-power supplies provide power redundancy for extra reliability in critical applications.

The system includes Waves’ popular SuperRack Performer plug-in host, providing convenient control over VST3 plug-ins.

Purchase of SuperRack LiveBox also includes the Waves Live bundle, a suite of more than 50 audio plug-ins designed for use in live production and broadcast. The SuperRack LiveBox is expected to ship in April of this year.