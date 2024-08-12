Waves Ships SuperRack LiveBox MADI

Waves Audio has added to its line of SuperRack LiveBox native live processing engines with the introduction of a dedicated MADI-ready unit.

Knoxville, TN (August 12, 2024)—Waves Audio has added to its line of SuperRack LiveBox native live processing engines with the introduction of a dedicated MADI-ready unit.

Waves’ SuperRack LiveBox allows users to access VST3 plug-ins from all manufacturers, including Waves, and have them run natively in a turn-key solution. The new SuperRack LiveBox MADI supports up to 128 channels (64 coaxial and 64 optical at 48 kHz; 32 optical and 32 coaxial at 96 kHz), and offers low latency, PSU redundancy, and SuperRack Performer audio plug-in host, all housed in a 2U unit.

Each LiveBox MADI purchase also comes with the Waves Live bundle, which includes more than 50 plug-ins for mixing. SuperRack LiveBox gives live sound engineers and creative artists access to their favorite VST3 plugins by diverse brands, all running natively on a turnkey device that’s quick and easy to set up in any live or broadcast setting.

LiveBox’s combination of hardware and software is intended to run plug-ins efficiently; users hook up the LiveBox to a console and essentially start mixing. The inclusion of Dante or MADI connectivity options ensures that users can tie into most popular live console setups. Optional dual power supply provides power redundancy for added caution.