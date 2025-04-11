Waves WSG-PY64 I/O Card — A Mix Product of the Week

Continuing its collaboration with Yamaha, Waves has released the WSG-PY64 I/O card for the DM7 Series of digital mixing consoles.

New York, NY (April 11, 2025)—Continuing its collaboration with Yamaha, Waves has released the WSG-PY64 I/O card for the DM7 Series of digital mixing consoles. The WSG-PY64 enables Waves plug-ins to be integrated with Yamaha DM7 mixers, supporting 64 channels at sample rates from 44.1 to 96 kHz with ultra-low latency (0.8 mS), while allowing parallel recording, or playback and processing.

The WSG-PY64 can be installed in the PY-slot of any Yamaha DM7 Series console, enabling the desk to integrate Waves plug-ins running on the SoundGrid platform. Used in conjunction with a Waves SoundGrid DSP server and Mac or PC, the WSG-PY64 can route 64 audio channels with access to popular Waves plug-ins, including EQs, compressors, reverbs, delays and analog emulations. Connection between the WSG-PY64 and SoundGrid server is made using reliable EtherCon.

In February of this year, Yamaha released firmware update V1.7 for the DM7 Series, which features full support for the WSG-PY64 card.