Waves Scheps Omni Channel 2 — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (July 24, 2023)—According to Waves, “Scheps Omni Channel 2 is Andrew Scheps’ concept of the perfect channel strip.” The new version, which like the first, was created in collaboration with Scheps, adds some powerful new tools to an already stellar feature set.

Like the original, Scheps Omni Channel 2 provides a set of processor modules configured left to right, representing their order in the signal chain. Individual modules can be turned on and off, and their locations rearranged. In their default order, the Modules include Pre (preamp), EQ, DS2 (a pair of frequency-based dynamic processors), Compressor, Gate and Insert.

One of the significant additions in Scheps Omni Channel 2 is a fourth Saturation mode in the Pre module called Crush. It offers distortion that’s decidedly more aggressive than the other three Saturation modes.

Another new feature in the Pre module is a 24-db-per-octave filter option (for both high-pass and low-pass) with a Resonance control. The Filter will roll off significantly below the user-set frequency and boost the resonance at that frequency, allowing for significant tonal sculpting.

Waves added a fourth mode, Soft-Knee, to the compressor to supplement the other choices of VCA, FET or Optical. As its name implies, Soft-Knee applies compression that’s more gradual than the others.

In version 1, you could add any Waves plug-in into the signal chain through the Insert module. The options for additional processing have been appreciably increased because the Insert feature now supports any VST3 plug-in, allowing you to add your favorite processors to the signal chain.

Also new are more presets from Andrew Scheps, set up for Focus mode. With Focus mode on, specific buttons and knobs turn blue, indicating that they control consequential parameters for users to tweak for the intended source type.

Waves is offering Scheps Omni Channel 2 at an introductory price of $49.99. Owners of the original Scheps Omni Channel can upgrade for free. The plug-in is also available in the Waves Ultimate subscription program.