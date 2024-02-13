Studio Technologies Unveils New Announcer Consoles

Studio Technologies has launched its new Model 214A, 215A and 216A announcer’s consoles for announcers and production personnel.

Skokie, IL (February 7, 2024)—Studio Technologies has launched its new Model 214A, 215A and 216A announcer’s consoles. Designed to serve as the audio control center for announcers, commentators, and production personnel, the new models are compatible with previous incarnations of the consoles while also offering new capabilities.

The new announcer’s consoles are intended for sports broadcasting, stadium announcement, and corporate AV. All three are compatible with broadcast and audio system environments that utilize Dante audio-over-Ethernet technology, and can likewise be powered by an Ethernet connection with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE).

Users can choose operating parameters by making various configuration choices in the STcontroller software application via simple controls and indicators.

The Model 214A is based around two pushbutton switches, while the Model 215A has three pushbutton switches and Model 216A sports four, in each case allowing the user to control the main and talkback audio output channels. On all models, one pushbutton switch controls the status of the Dante main transmitter (output) channel. This is the audio channel intended for on-air, announcement, or other primary uses. The Model 214A, 215A, and 216A’s pushbutton switches utilize gold-plated contacts and include backlighting using white LEDs.

Three rotary controls allow the user to adjust the content and level of the 2-channel headphone output. The Model 216A can also serve as a 4-channel IFB (interrupted foldback or talent cueing) main station for remote production (REMI) applications. That unit will integrate all on-air, talkback, and cue audio signal routing in one compact package.