Røde Debuts Interview Pro Wireless Mic

Las Vegas, NV (April 15, 2024)—At the NAB Show, Røde has announced a number of new products, including the Interview Pro, a wireless handheld microphone for use with the company’s wireless systems.

The Interview Pro is a handheld condenser mic that works with any Røde Series IV wireless system— Wireless Pro, Wireless ME and Wireless GO II compact wireless systems—for recording audio into a camera, smartphone or computer. It can also be paired directly to the RødeCaster Pro II, RødeCaster Duo and Streamer X. Utilizing Røde’s Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption, it reportedly provides wireless audio with a range of up to 200m (line of sight) and is optimized for close range operation.

Røde’s GainAssist technology – which uses algorithms to automatically control the mic’s audio levels on the fly – aims to ensure the signal being sent to the receiver is balanced and minimizes the risk of clipping. It also features 32-bit float on-board recording, allowing users to record directly on-board. 32GB of internal memory allows users to record more than 40 hours, with a dedicated button for stopping and starting recording. This can provide users with a backup of their audio, but but also allows the mic to be used as a standalone field recorder, with no need to connect to a receiver.

Internal shock mounting of the capsule reduces handling noise, and the mic features an internal pop filter for reducing plosives, plus it includes a windshield for recording outdoors. The Røde Interview Pro, available in May, will run $249.