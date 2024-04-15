Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Røde Debuts Interview Pro Wireless Mic

Røde has launched the Interview Pro, a wireless handheld microphone for use with the company’s wireless systems.

By Mix Staff

Røde Interview Pro Handheld Microphone
Røde Interview Pro Handheld Microphone.

Las Vegas, NV (April 15, 2024)—At the NAB Show, Røde has announced a number of new products, including the Interview Pro, a wireless handheld microphone for use with the company’s wireless systems.

The Interview Pro is a handheld condenser mic that works with any Røde Series IV wireless system— Wireless Pro, Wireless ME and Wireless GO II compact wireless systems—for recording audio into a camera, smartphone or computer. It can also be paired directly to the RødeCaster Pro II, RødeCaster Duo and Streamer X. Utilizing Røde’s Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption, it reportedly provides wireless audio with a range of up to 200m (line of sight) and is optimized for close range operation.

Røde Unveils Latest NT1 Studio Mic

Røde’s GainAssist technology – which uses algorithms to automatically control the mic’s audio levels on the fly – aims to ensure the signal being sent to the receiver is balanced and minimizes the risk of clipping. It also features 32-bit float on-board recording, allowing users to record directly on-board. 32GB of internal memory allows users to record more than 40 hours, with a dedicated button for stopping and starting recording. This can provide users with a backup of their audio, but but also allows the mic to be used as a standalone field recorder, with no need to connect to a receiver.

Internal shock mounting of the capsule reduces handling noise, and the mic features an internal pop filter for reducing plosives, plus it includes a windshield for recording outdoors. The Røde Interview Pro, available in May, will run $249.

Close