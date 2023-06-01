Rupert Neve Designs Debuts Newton Channel Strip

The Newton Channel is a new channel strip from Rupert Neve Designs, intended for studio work and live sound applications.

Wimberley, TX (June 1, 2023)—The Newton Channel is a new channel strip from Rupert Neve Designs, intended for studio work and live sound applications.

Named after Rupert Neve’s birthplace (Newton Abbot, England), the Newton Channel includes a fully Class-A mic preamp with a sweepable high-pass filter; a musical three-band discrete EQ section with LF & HF shelves and a fully parametric mid band; a flexible VCA compressor; and custom Rupert Neve Designs transformer-coupled outputs with the company’s harmonic color stage: variable Silk Red & Blue.

The Newton’s input stage accepts both mic and line level signals, the compressor’s action can be linked with a second Newton, and 31-position detented controls are used throughout. As a result, the Newton can be used not just for tracking, but also for stereo bus processing when paired with a second unit. The compressor can be placed pre or post EQ, and both the EQ and compressor can be fully bypassed via switches on the front panel.

The Newton Channel also offers both Main and -6 dB Outputs, the latter allowing users to fully drive the Newton in order to achieve more transformer harmonics without clipping the next device in the chain. Coupled with variable Silk Red and Blue modes to enhance musically relevant harmonic content across two different frequency ranges, the Newton offers a variety of sonic coloration possibilities.

Shipping this month, the Newton Channel is made in the USA and has an MSRP of $1,999 USD.