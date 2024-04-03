Neve 1073SPX-D Channel Strip/Interface Launched

Neve has launched its new 1073SPX-D, a combination 1073 preamp and digital audio interface with USB and ADAT connectivity.

Burnley, UK (April 3, 2024)—Neve has launched its new 1073SPX-D, a combination 1073 preamp and digital audio interface with USB and ADAT connectivity.

While Neve preamps have been popular for decades, the 1073SPX-D adds a new wrinkle to the game by integrating a real 1073 channel strip with a digital audio interface, allowing the unit to be a solution for recording, mixing, and monitoring in a variety of studio and audio applications.

Users can connect the unit directly to a PC/Mac, streamlining the process with a simple ‘plug & play’ setup, but the unit can also act as an ADAT audio expander for existing audio interfaces, allowing home studio users to integrate a complete 1073 channel strip into their setup due to its 1U 19” rack format. The unit has a new transformer balanced DI for Marinair harmonics for all instruments, and additionally includes features such as balanced Inserts, metering, output fader and more.

On the preamp side, the unit is said to impart the same sonic character as previous Neve 1073s over the years, marrying the units’ class-A circuit design with 192 kHz and 24-bit AD/DA conversion technology derived from Neve’s range of converters.

Robin Porter, Chief Engineer at AMS Neve, noted, “The 1073SPX-D is a natural evolution of our analog and digital circuit designs. After extensive research, it became clear that there was no single device that can handle both the analog processing and digital conversion capabilities that the 1073SPX-D now offers in a single rackmount unit. Now, small home studio setups, or artists on the road can access the famed 1073 sound directly from their desktop or laptop computer, without the need for additional equipment.”

The 1073SPX-D is priced at $2,995.