Rupert Neve Designs Limited Edition 5025 Dual Shelford Mic Pre Launches

Wimberley, TX (November 17, 2021)—Rupert Neve Designs has unveiled its new 5025 Dual Shelford Mic Pre, a limited edition 2-channel microphone preamplifier.

Based on the company’s Shelford Channel, the unit’s production run will be limited to 300 units, offering two Shelford mic preamps in a single rack space. The Dual Shelford Mic Pre utilizes custom step-up transformers on the microphone inputs, which provide the first 15 dB of gain, reportedly imparting a unique musical enhancement due to its reactive impedance characteristic and how that interacts with the connected microphone. The result is a non-linear harmonic enhancement of the lows and a “sweetness” in the high frequencies.

The Dual Shelford Mic Pre also features 72 dB of Class-A gain, a sweepable high-pass filter, the company’s Silk Red and Blue circuit for two kinds of customizable harmonic saturation, and the dual output level transformers originally developed for the Shelford Channel.

The Dual Shelford Mic Pre is now shipping worldwide in limited quantities, with an MSRP of $3,999 USD.