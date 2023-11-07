CEntrance ‘English Channel’ Channel Strip Debuts

Chicago, IL (November 7, 2023)—CEntrance has launched The English Channel, a portable, analog channel strip featuring a mic pre with dynamics, a parametric EQ, and an audio interface with online streaming capabilities.

The English Channel is aimed at professional content creators and broadcasters, bringing a set of three portable signal-processing devices. Housed in lightweight aluminum casing, the product includes a high-gain mic preamp, an analog dynamics processor, an analog parametric EQ, and an audio interface, all held together inside a small, book-sized desktop cradle.

The compact audio processor connects to laptops, phones, and tablets, and allows content creators to record on the spot or go live as needed. In a nod to expanded portability, the built-in 24-bit 48K SD card recorder works without a computer. It all is powered by USB and comes with a carry case that can fit in a backpack.

The built-in Noise Gate, Compressor, De-Esser, and 3-band ‘British’ Parametric EQ all feature tactile controls—and purposely avoid distracting screens or complicated menus. Based around analog technology, the technology is kept simple and can’t crash. All knobs can be operated quickly and without looking. The English Channel can accept any XLR microphone and allows users to reduce background noise, add body and confidence to their sound, and go online from anywhere.

Using the three included mic preamps, the host can add mics and set up a two or three-person podcast. The English Channel can record the program to the SD card, while simultaneously streaming it via the connected phone to YouTube Live, Instagram, Facebook, and more.

Centrance offers the choice of either MixerFace or PortCaster as the recording interface in the package, to better match the needs of musicians or podcasters. The three compact devices in the English Channel can be used separately, or together as part of the bundle, secured inside a desktop cradle. As a portable recording interface with a full suite of analog signal processing tools, the English Channel can be a bonus for recording engineers, who may enjoy using it as an analog insert for their DAW.

The CEntrance English Channel is available now for $1599.99 US.