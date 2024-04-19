beyerdynamic Bows DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition Headphones

Heilbronn, Germany (April 19, 2024)—beyerdynamic has shipped its DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition headphones, first announced at NAMM 2024. The new edition of the DT 770 Pro X brings together the reference-setting features of the DT 770 Pro with the Stellar.45 driver system’s flexibility and a detachable cable.

The new headphones are intended to be used in a variety of settings, as these days music production knows no bounds—one day, you’re working on a laptop in a library, the next you’re in a world-class studio. In both cases, users want a familiar audio source to refer to. With that in mind, the headphones offers a detachable Mini-XLR cable so users can move freely while they create. A recess in the headband padding also protects against the pressure-sensitive fontanelle, allowing one to wear the headphones for extended periods of time. The headphones also sport replaceable parts and low impedance, and are designed to cover the needs of a range of end-users, from studio professionals and artists, to filmmakers and producers, and more.

Since beyerdynamic will soon hit its 100th anniversary, the DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition headphones’ headband includes a limited-edition anniversary emblem hot stamped in silver. The headband also features the beyerdynamic logo. The DT 770 Pro X Limited Edition comes with soft gray velour earpads, a 3m Mini-XLR to 3.5mm jack cable, a 3.5mm to 6.3mm jack adapter, a drawstring bag and an anniversary booklet with visual assets and information about beyerdynamic’s history.

The headphones are now available for purchase in limited quantities at beyerdynamic’s e-shop, Guitar Center and Sweetwater for $199.