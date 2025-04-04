Shure, Haivision Unveil MoJoPro / MoveMic Integration

Shure and Haivision have teamed up to enable native support for MoveMic wireless lavs with the MoJoPor mobile video production app.

Chicago, IL (April 4, 2025)—This time last year, Shure introduced its MoveMic single- and dual-channel wireless lavaliers that connect directly to a phone, with optional receiver for extended device compatibility. Initially intended for content creators, the MoveMic is taking a major step towards broadcast production markets with a newly announced collaboration that integrates the mics with the Haivision MoJoPro app, used by mobile journalists, broadcasters and content creators to create video content.

Now up to two MoveMics can be simultaneously paired directly to the MoJoPro app on mobile devices without the need for an external MoveMic Receiver and without blocking the USB connector on the mobile device. MoJoPro is a free mobile phone camera app designed for live broadcasting that features video return, audio intercom and video editing to enable live video transmission anytime.

“We’re excited to announce that our MoJoPro mobile camera app now natively supports two channels of audio with the extremely small yet powerful Shure MoveMic microphones,” said Samuel Fleischhacker, Director of Product Management at Haivision. “By combining Haivision’s world-leading live video contribution solutions with the great sound quality that Shure is known for, professional journalists and sports broadcasters can deliver great content while viewers at home are able to clearly follow the story.”

Shure’s Senior Director, Corporate Development, Achim Gleissner, added, “For mobile journalists constantly on the move and needing to capture critical news with no time to spare, MoveMic Wireless Microphones paired with Havision’s MoJoPro is a game changer. Its quick and easy connection ensures reporters can be up and running with superior audio in seconds, without the hassle of tangled wires and remaining at the forefront of breaking news”.

Shure will be highlighting the new integration between the MoveMic and MoJoPro app this week at the NAB Show in Las Vegas at booth #N1229.