Shure Launches MoveMic 88+ Wireless Mic

Chicago, IL (March 4, 2025)—In advance of the upcoming NAB Show, Shure has launched its new MoveMic 88+, said to be the first wireless direct-to-phone stereo microphone with selectable polar patterns.

The new mic is aimed at content creators and videographers who need options as they record audio and video separately, allowing them to discretely place the mic where needed and use the most beneficial polar pattern. With four selectable polar patterns—stereo, cardioid, bi-directional, and raw mid-side—users can customize the direction of audio capture to perform in various scenarios, such as two-way interviews, recording in the field or acoustic performances.

The MoveMic 88+ offers flexible mounting options, able to be attached to most tripods or mic stands using the two included 5/8” or cold shoe mic clips; it can also be used as a handheld mic if needed. The mic pairs directly with a mobile phone via the Shure MOTIV apps without needing the MoveMic Receiver; that said, the MoveMic 88+ can also be paired to the

MoveMic Receiver and connect via USB-C or 3.5mm to cameras, computers and mobile phones to support third-party mobile apps.

The mic’s audio can be customized via the Shure MOTIV apps or Receiver, allowing users to use DSP to fine-tune audio recordings with gain, EQ, presets, high pass filter, mute, and noise reduction controls. The MoveMic 88+ has a wireless range of up 100 feet, sports a reported eight hours of battery life that can be charged via USB-c, and features built-in headphone monitoring.

The MoveMic 88+ runs $299 and comes with a cold shoe mic clip, 5/8” mic clip, and USB-C charging cable. Meanwhile, the MoveMic 88+ Receiver Kit, running $449, includes the MoveMic Receiver in addition to a cold shoe mic clip, 5/8” mic clip, two USB-C charging cables, and 3.5mm coil cable.