Shure Launches SM7dB Mic with Integrated Preamp

New York, NY (September 27, 2023)—Shure has unveiled its latest microphone with the introduction of the new SM7dB, aimed squarely at podcasters, home studio mavens, streamers and the like. The original SM7 was released 50 years ago and the applications it has been used for have changed over the years, so in turn, the mic line, too, is changing with the latest edition, which adds in a Shure-designed, built-in active preamp created with technology licensed from Cloud.

The original SM7B, a dynamic microphone with a cardioid polar pattern, has long been one of the most popular microphones for professional broadcasting podcasting, but not all audio interfaces can provide enough gain for it without users having to drive it to levels where there’s considerable noise.

Answering that issue with the new integrated preamp, the new SM7dB provides a supplementary +18 or +28 dB of clean gain, bringing the microphone’s sensitivity up to a level optimized for typical audio interfaces. Shure engineers tuned Cloud’s technology within the preamp to specifically suit the SM7dB; the preamp can also be set to ‘bypass’ when additional gain isn’t needed.

Otherwise, the sound of the new SM7dB is intended to square up with the original SM7B, often used for vocals, spoken word and loud sound sources in a studio setting. Sporting the same EQ controls as the original SM7B, the SM7dB’s bass roll-off and presence boost can be applied to best fit the sound source and recording environment.

The SM7dB is available today with an MSRP of $499.