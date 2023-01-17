Audient EVO SP8 8-Channel Smart Mic Preamp Launches

New York, NY (January 17, 2023)—Expanding EVO range of audio recording equipment, Audient has introduced the new EVO SP8, an eight-channel Smart Preamp with AD/DA for expanding audio interfaces via ADAT.
EVO SP8 provides eight mic/line inputs, eight line outputs and a pair of ADAT I/O connections, aiming to provide users with enough I/O to tackle multi-mic sessions like recording drums or even a full band.
Like other EVO products, SP8 features Smartgain, which allows users to automatically set the gain for all eight channels at once with the touch of a button. The unit—and the Smartgain feature—can be used with non-EVO interfaces, but the company notes that pairing two SP8s with an EVO 16 would allow users to have Smartgain on all 24 channels.
The unit sports a built-in high-resolution, color LCD screen that provides access to and information from the SP8’s Motion User Interface. The wide-angle screen displays information as needed and includes an option to view the channel status and metering levels. Motion UI uses a centralized one-knob system to adjust all EVO 16’s hardware parameters.
EVO Mic Preamps provide 58dB Mic Gain, while its 32-bit converter technology reportedly offers 121 dB dynamic range. Housed in a solid steel chassis with non-slip rubber feet, the EVO SP8 fits can fit on a desktop or get racked up with optional rack-ears.
EVO SP8 is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2023 and will retail at $499 MAP.