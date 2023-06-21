Shure Wireless Workbench 7 RF Management Software Launches

Chicago, IL (June 21, 2023)—Shure has launched the latest edition of its long-running RF management software, Wireless Workbench 7. Available for download on MacOS and Windows, the free software provides a range of RF spectrum management tools.

New to the software is the addition of the WWB Scan Library, an ever-growing, online database of RF scans contributed by professionals around the world. The integrated scan library portal allows users to view recently uploaded RF scans before upcoming productions to better facilitate pre-coordination.

Also on tap with the new Wireless Workbench 7 software is a revamped user interface that includes an optimized dark mode. Additionally, those RF professionals using Shure Axient Digital and ULX-D systems in HD mode can now generate a set of evenly spaced, compatible frequencies by right-clicking on the device profile header. Also, Wireless Workbench 7 now provides more ways to customize reports to ensure that users view only the information necessary to their production.

Nick Wood, senior director of wireless products at Shure, noted, “The introduction of WWB Scan Library and Dark Mode was entirely based on feedback we’ve received from customers who requested more streamlined RF pre-coordination and a UI designed for dark, live music environments.”