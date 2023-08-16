Shure Launches Compact MVX2U Digital Audio Interface

Shure has introduced its new MVX2U Digital Audio Interface—a single-channel, XLR to USB-C solution that slides on to an XLR plug.

Chicago, IL (August 16, 2023)—Unveiling one of the smallest consumer audio I/Os yet for XLR mics and cables, Shure has introduced its new MVX2U Digital Audio Interface—a single-channel, XLR to USB-C solution that simply slides on to an XLR plug and outputs to a USB-C socket.

The MVX2U ships in Auto Level Mode, which sets gain in real-time on the fly, reportedly providing up to +60 dB of clean gain. The MVX2U’s integrated software can additionally be controlled with the ShurePlus MOTIV Desktop app, where Manual Mode allows users to alter DSP settings, presets and additional parameters, including EQ, limiter, and compressor presets. Recurring firmware updates will also be available for the MVX2U, so that the interface will continue to adapt to users’ needs.

Intended for streamers, podcasters, content creators, musicians and the like, the interface also ships with Phantom Power enabled for those using a condenser microphone. In the box, users will find the MVX2U Digital Audio Interface, a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable, and a printed quick-start guide to help begin using the interface.

“The MVX2U is the most convenient and powerful solution for users looking to convert their XLR microphones to USB at this price,” shared Sean Sullivan, associate director of Global Product Management. “The integrated software is designed to be approachable to anyone—experienced professionals and those just starting their audio journey.”

The Shure MVX2U is available and retails for $129.