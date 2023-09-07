Sound Devices Unveils A20-Nexus Go Wireless Receiver

Amsterdam, Holland (September 7, 2023)—At IBC, Sound Devices will introduce its brand-new A20-Nexus Go true diversity digital wireless receiver and the A20-TX digital wireless bodypack transmitter.

The new receiver brings the tech of the original A20-Nexus, introduced last year, into a portable package that can handle up to 8 channels of wireless signal in a half-rack space. Sound Devices’ proprietary SpectraBand technology gives A20-Nexus a global tuning range of 169-1525 MHz, NexLink long-distance modulation for increased range and signal stability, GainForward Architecture for gain control from the mixer, and an integrated Real Time Spectrum Analyzer (RTSA) for frequency coordination. Meanwhile, the A20-TX digital wireless bodypack transmitter has a multi-purpose input, flexible powering, and e-Paper display.

“With the addition of A20-Nexus Go and the A20-TX transmitter, we believe that our Astral family offers the most complete solution for wireless audio available to professionals today,” said Sound Devices CEO Matt Anderson. “Responding to industry feedback, we’ve made Astral series products more compact and rugged than ever before, with a feature-set and intuitive control scheme that makes them ideal for every imaginable wireless use case.”

In addition to the Astral family of wireless products, Sound Devices will also be demoing its 8-Series mixer-recorders and MixPre II series audio mixers.