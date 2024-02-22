StageStrike Debuts Live Sound RF Organization Tools

Orlando, FL (February 22, 2024)—Live sound startup StageStrike has unveiled its first products with the introduction of its MiQb and packHolder modular, stackable, inter-lockable organization systems for wireless packs and handheld microphones.

Intended to help touring and corporate live sound operators keep their RF systems tidy, the MiQb and packHolder stands and holders are created via industrial 3D printing technology, allowing for fast product development cycles as well as user feedback-generated updates. The interlocking modules allow users to customize layouts for individual projects and workflows while ensuring a workspace is kept clean and organized.

The Orlando, FL-based company was founded by Castor Milano, a former FOH engineer who was involved in the creation of Clear Tune Monitors’ recent Da Vinci Series in-ear monitors. It recently made its industry debut at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA last month.

Eddie Caipo, currently mixing monitors for Enrique Iglesias on the Trilogy Tour, has become an early adopter of the products, using 11 body pack holders and two MiQb stands. He noted, “Keeping my monitorworld organized used to be a struggle, but now, with MiQbs and packHolders from StageStrike, my world is much more organized and neat.”