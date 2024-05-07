Telefunken Launches TF17 FET Microphone

South Windsor, CT (May 7, 2024)—Over the last few years, Telefunken Elektroakustik has been building out its Alchemy Microphone Series step by step, creating a line of large diaphragm condensers with unique sonic profiles that the company has developed from the ground up. Now Telefunken has introduced the latest addition to the burgeoning line: The TF17 large-diaphragm FET mic.

Characterized by the company as “vintage-inspired,” the new phantom-powered condenser microphone aims to provide a familiar mid-forward voicing while using modern FET technology in order to attain a punchy transient response, provide high SPL handling, and be able to ensure low self-noise.

Intended for use on a variety of musical instruments and sound sources, such as vocals, drums, electric guitar, and piano, the mic features a K47-style center-terminated capsule, through-hole components and a UK-made OEP/Carnhill transformer with high-grade nickel-iron core. As a fixed true cardioid TF17 can be used both in the studio and onstage as well.

Designed and assembled by hand in Connecticut, the TF17 is part of the larger TEC Award-winning Alchemy Microphone Series, which in total now consists of the TF11, TF17, TF29, TF39, TF47, and TF51. The TF17 is available now with an MSRP of $895.