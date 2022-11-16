Røde NT-USB+ USB Microphone Launches

Røde has unveiled its new NT-USB+ professional-grade USB microphone, based on the company’s original NT-USB, which was first released in 2014.

Sydney, Australia (November 16, 2022)—Røde has unveiled its new NT-USB+ professional-grade USB microphone. Based on the company’s original NT-USB, which was first released in 2014 and went on to find favor in the content-creator community, the new NT-USB+ mic is aimed at musicians, podcasters, streamers and professionals.

The new mic features what the company characterizes as a studio-grade condenser capsule that provides a tight cardioid polar pattern, equally usable for vocals, speech or instruments. Onboard the NT-USB+ microphone is a Revolution Preamp and high-resolution 24-bit/48 kHz analog-to-digital converter to aid the sound quality. Also within the mic is Aphex internal DSP for advanced audio processing, including a compressor, noise gate and its traditional Aural Exciter and Big Bottom effects.

On the exterior of the microphone is a high-power headphone output for zero-latency monitoring, complete with level and mix controls, as well as a USB-C output for plug-and-play connectivity with computers, smartphones and tablets. The mic ships with a pop filter and desktop mount, providing an all-in-one solution for recording at home or on the go.

Designed and made in Røde’s facilities located in Sydney, Australia, the new NT-USB+ is shipping worldwide and available now for US $169.