Røde Launches New Wireless Microphone System

Sydney, Australia (August 22, 2023)—Røde has launched Wireless PRO, a new wireless microphone system for filmmakers and content creators boasting features such as 32-bit float on-board recording and advanced timecode capability.

The Wireless PRO, which offers the same pocket-sized form factor as the rest of Røde’s compact wireless range, is a dual-channel set with two transmitters and a receiver and utilizes RØDE’s Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission and proprietary near-zero latency codec with 128-bit encryption to deliver across distances up to 260m (850 ft.) line of sight. It includes integrated clips and broadcast-quality in-built omnidirectional microphones on the transmitters and is universally compatible with cameras, smartphones and tablets, computers and other audio devices via its analog 3.5mm TRS and digital USB-C outputs.

Features include 32-bit float on-board recording capabilities that enable users to record directly to the transmitters with no chance of audio clipping. This ensures users will always have a clean backup of a session, according to the manufacturer, even in extremely dynamic scenarios, and eliminates the need to set gain levels prior to recording, streamlining the workflow. The system offers over 40 hours of on-board recording onto 32GB of internal memory, with dedicated buttons on the transmitters for triggering recordings.

READ MORE: Rode Launches NT1 5th Generation Studio Condenser Mic.

For recording audio directly into a camera, the Wireless PRO includes Røde’s GainAssist technology, which utilizes intelligent algorithms to automatically control audio levels on the fly, minimizing the risk of clipping. It also features flexible output control with a 30 dB gain range, as well as pre-configured camera presets for quick-and-easy setup. Further, the Wireless PRO offers a safety feature that outputs a second channel of audio 10 dB lower than the primary channel.

Advanced timecode sync capabilities facilitate easy synchronization audio to video in post-production, according to Røde. The Wireless PRO features an easy-to-use internal timecode generator and reportedly synchronizes audio seamlessly with any camera.

Both transmitters feature locking lavalier connectors for complete security when using an external lavalier or other microphone with a locking connector. Plug-in power detection on the receiver, which automatically powers the unit on and off in sync with a connected camera, extends battery life in the field.

The 3.5mm output on the receiver also functions as a headphone output for audio monitoring (complete with flexible output level control) as well as an audio input for a headset or other TRRS microphone, such as a lavalier like the Røde smartLav+. Additional features include merged and split recording modes, marker dropping and customizable buttons.

The Wireless PRO can also be easily configured on a computer or on the go with a smartphone using the Røde Central companion app, allowing users to set it up exactly as they need anywhere.

The Wireless PRO comes with a complete pro accessory kit, including a smart charge case, two Lavalier II microphones and the MagClip GO magnetic clips for flexible mounting of the transmitters on talent or the receiver on a recording device. It also comes with three high-quality furry windshields for recording in windy conditions, all necessary cables for connecting to cameras, phones and other devices, and an accessories case.