Theory Professional Enters Live Sound Market

Theory Professional is expanding beyond the commercial installation market to take on Live Sound.

Orlando, FL (June 3, 2025)—Theory Professional is expanding beyond its base in the commercial installation market to take on Live Sound, launching a new line of eight loudspeakers and subwoofers at InfoComm 2025 next week, June 10-13, 2025.

The new SR Series loudspeakers are built-to-order in the U.S. with ergonomic handles, multiple fly points, industry-standard mount points and pole cups. The eight models are available in black and white, and passive or active versions depending on the need. Available upgrades include custom paint matching and weatherizing (passive versions only). Optional accessories include the Theory SplitYoke Multipurpose Mounting Brackets used to install the smaller SR Series loudspeakers on a wall, ceiling, floor (as a monitor), and other surfaces. An Caster Kit and Dolly Board are also available making the larger SR Series models portable, making them appropriate or DJs, corporate venues, hospitality events, and more.

The SR Series Loudspeakers include the SR-46.2, a quad 6” 2-way multi-use loudspeaker with a slender, tall-but-narrow, profile providing 120° conical coverage; the SR-28.2, a dual 8” 2-way multi-use loudspeaker with 80° x 60° elliptical horn; the SR-112.2, a single 12” 2-way multi-use loudspeaker with 80° x 60° elliptical horn; and the SR-212.2, a dual 12” and dual 8”, 3-way multiuse loudspeaker.

Meanwhile, the SR Series Subwoofers include the SR-212LF, a compact bass-reflex subwoofer with dual 12” 1,400W woofers; the SR-215LF, a manifold bass-reflex subwoofer with dual 15” 3,600W woofers that is sonically matched to SR-46.2, SR-28.2, and SR-112.2; the SR-218LF, a manifold bass-reflex subwoofer with dual 18” 3,600W woofers; and the SR-221LF, a manifold bass-reflex subwoofer with dual 21” 3,600W woofers.

Theory will show all the new speakers in Booth 5167 at InfoComm 2025, and demonstrate a selection of models in Audio Demo Room W232B.