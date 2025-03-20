Lawo Eyes Live Sound at Prolight + Sound 2025

Frankfurt, Germany (March 20, 2025)—Lawo will introduce a number of software updates for its mc² audio mixing systems, all set to debut at Prolight + Sound 2025 in Frankfurt Germany, April 8-11.

In many cases, the company notes, the mixing console is no longer the central control instance; instead, the console may be automated by external show control software such as QLab. These systems allow for detailed sequence control and can be integrated with a variety of mixing consoles and audio systems, a choice that can aid touring productions and multi-venue performances.

To fully support these evolving production paradigms, Lawo’s latest software releases (10.12.0 and 12.0.0) introduce standard functions that integrate mc² consoles into external show control systems via the Open Sound Control (OSC) protocol. This enables direct snapshot loading, cue triggering, and transport control from external sources.

At the same time, new QLab integration allows engineers to trigger QLab workspace actions—such as “Go,” “Panic,” or “Pause”—directly from the console, ensuring tactile control over audio sequences while benefiting from software-based automation. Additionally, the integration of ADM-OSC enables integration and interaction between systems from different manufacturers. Recent software developments also introduced enhanced snapshot handling, including oversnaps, snapshot preview, and VCA maps.

Lawo’s latest mc² mixing systems include the compact crystal, which, when used in controller mode, acts as an extension of Lawo’s mc² production consoles. Alternatively, it allows sound designers or directors to make limited but direct adjustments. Additionally, users can now utilize up to 256 available aux buses for personal monitoring, allowing artists to adjust their own monitor mix via a tablet.

As a special preview of future developments, Lawo reports that it will unveil its Dynamic EQ concept and decentralized touch control, both expected to launch in summer 2025, at Prolight + Sound 2025. The Dynamic EQ expands the existing EQ module, while decentralized touch control offers more flexibility, particularly in distributed systems and two-operator workflows.